CoinPoker (CHP) Market Cap Achieves $2.56 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.56 million and $384.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01170798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.77 or 0.05927237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

