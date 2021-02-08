DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,749,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,686,000 after acquiring an additional 134,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 137,731 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

