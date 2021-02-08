DCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.25 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.