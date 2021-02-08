Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $565.00 at Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $684.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.18.

Shares of REGN opened at $498.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.70 and its 200-day moving average is $554.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $375.03 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

