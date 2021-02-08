Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE ASH opened at $84.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.