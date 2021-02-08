CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 308 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

