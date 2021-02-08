Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.68 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

