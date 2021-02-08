10,000 Shares in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTCF. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 7.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

TTCF opened at $24.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

