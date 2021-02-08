DCM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,500 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

