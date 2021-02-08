Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $55,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,450 shares of company stock worth $164,137. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.