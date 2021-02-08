Bank of The West Sells 1,367 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 121,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $745,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 388.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $79.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.16.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

