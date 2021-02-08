Bank of The West Sells 101,306 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.