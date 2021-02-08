Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $202.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

