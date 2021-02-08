Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $247.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

