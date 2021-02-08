Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.83 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and $3.79 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,324.93 or 1.00282627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036943 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.01242589 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00305059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00215458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00082636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001840 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00030637 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

