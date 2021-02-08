RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in STORE Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 590,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in STORE Capital by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 95,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in STORE Capital by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in STORE Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.