Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,831 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

