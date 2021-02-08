Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,831 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
