California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,096 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $229,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $617.65 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.