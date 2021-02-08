Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 252 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,290,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $331.36 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $332.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.82.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

