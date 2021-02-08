Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 91,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $11,527,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of LYB opened at $93.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

