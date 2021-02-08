Girard Partners LTD. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

