Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,124 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 44.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 159,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 104.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

