Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Progenity stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Progenity has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at $185,924.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949. Insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

