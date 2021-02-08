Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $29.02 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $208,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $560,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $4,901,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.