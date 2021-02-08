Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Invests $145,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 177.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 577,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 368,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 355,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.