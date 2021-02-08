Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $307,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VMW stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.
In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
