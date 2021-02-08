Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $307,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

