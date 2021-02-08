Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP stock opened at $130.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.41. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

