Glenview Trust Co Sells 3,147 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

