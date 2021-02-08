Glenview Trust Co Has $933,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 421,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 91,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 209,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,933,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.