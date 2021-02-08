Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $86.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

