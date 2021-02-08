Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock opened at $265.73 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

