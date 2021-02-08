Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €255.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €255.00 ($300.00) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €214.00 ($251.76) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €236.67 ($278.43).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €212.90 ($250.47) on Monday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12 month high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €211.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €208.17.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.