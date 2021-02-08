$229.01 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post $229.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $188.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $863.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.05 million to $872.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $989.77 million, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,225 shares of company stock worth $9,366,973. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,734,000.

BOOT stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

