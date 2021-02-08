xDai Price Tops $23.30 (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One xDai token can now be bought for $23.30 or 0.00057891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xDai has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. xDai has a market cap of $94.35 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00055095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00180925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00063662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00074457 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00226847 BTC.

About xDai

xDai’s total supply is 8,312,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,049,826 tokens. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xDai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xDai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

