Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBNKF. BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

