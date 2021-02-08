BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $726.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $724.92 and its 200-day moving average is $643.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

