Flagship Private Wealth LLC Invests $49,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $90.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $91.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.