The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

