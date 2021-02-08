Brokerages Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) PT at $19.20

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,626,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,262,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,950,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CD opened at $19.58 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

