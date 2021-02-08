Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $86.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,190,396 shares of company stock worth $149,870,713.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

