Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 3,276 ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.05% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $113.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05.

