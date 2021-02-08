Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Creative Planning increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

