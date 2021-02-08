MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $407.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.63. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $407.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.64.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

