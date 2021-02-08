Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $46.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $47.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

