925 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,129,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,946,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 144,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,833,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.