Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 3,621 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 438.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 99.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

