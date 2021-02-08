RFG Advisory LLC Has $719,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 247,166 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

