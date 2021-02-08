Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $66.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

