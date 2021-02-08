Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Announces $0.27 None Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) announced a None dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $86.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $35,293.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,397.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

