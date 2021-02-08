Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by 86.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $182.36 on Monday. Winmark has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $155,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

